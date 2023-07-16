Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
LNP's Cameron Caldwell wins Fadden by-election
LNP's Cameron Caldwell and wife Lauren are seen voting during polling day for the by-election in the federal Queensland seat of Fadden. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE
The Coalition has won a by-election for the Queensland seat of Fadden - securing a moderate swing towards it just months after its unprecedented loss in Aston. The results means Gold Coast city councilor Cameron Caldwell will replace former minister Stuart Robert.
Share