LNP's Cameron Caldwell wins Fadden by-election

FADDEN BYELECTION

LNP's Cameron Caldwell and wife Lauren are seen voting during polling day for the by-election in the federal Queensland seat of Fadden. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE

The Coalition has won a by-election for the Queensland seat of Fadden - securing a moderate swing towards it just months after its unprecedented loss in Aston. The results means Gold Coast city councilor Cameron Caldwell will replace former minister Stuart Robert.

