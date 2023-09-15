Making sure Australians with a disability can have their say on October 14

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .











Voting in the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum is compulsory for all eligible Australians over 18.





But Australian Electoral Commission spokesperson Evan Ekin-Smyth says not everybody can physically head to the polls - and some need extra assistance when they get there.





He says Australians with disabilities should have full access to the voting process.





"It's an important opportunity to have your say on whether or not you would like Australia's constitution, its founding document, to be changed. So it's important that services cater to Australians so that they can access the vote."





Mr Ekin-Smyth says some official polling places will have accessibility for those who use wheelchairs**.





And for those who can't move from their car at the voting station, a polling official will bring the ballot paper to the car.





He says the A-E-C also provides hearing loops and text to speech pens on location for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as virtual Auslan interpreters.





"And its not just voting services, it's also information, to understand how the process works. And we work really hard on our alternative versions of information, be it Auslan, or audio files, easy read guides, to make people can access that information like all Australians can."





Bruce Maguire is the policy advisor at Vision Australia.





He says the Commission's telephone voting service is another effective tool.





But he says more can still be done to improve access to voting for people living with low vision and blindness.





"Our preferred option is to have what they call technology-assisted voting, voting via the internet. And in fact we're just about to submit a response to a New South Wales electoral commission review of technology-assisted voting, because we think that providing people with a range of options, including internet voting, is the ideal solution. We haven't got to that point with the federal elections or the referendum yet. We're certainly hoping that, as time goes on, we're getting closer."





Dementia Australia advocates for people living with dementia and those involved in their care.





Executive director Dr Kaele [[KALE]] Stokes says they should not be forgotten in the voting process.





"From a barrier point of view, often people don't necessarily think to ask someone with a cognitive impairment if they'd like to vote. People make an assumption that because somebody has a diagnosis of dementia, they're not able to participate in voting, that they don't have the capacity to understand the electoral process or make decisions. And we know that's just not the case. While dementia is a progressive disease, that does gradually shift and decrease somebody's cognitive abilities, they often are still able to participate and make decisions about key elements of their life, and that can include voting."





Dr Stokes says attending a polling station can often be a confusing experience for people with a cognitive impairment, particularly those who have reverted back to the first language they learned.





"We're encouraging people not only to start talking to their families and carers around their wishes, but also to talk to the Electoral Commission and to local voting stations, making sure they've got the tools they need to be able to vote. So that might be perhaps having a little bit more time at the voting centre, having somebody explain the voting process, perhaps a couple of times, to make sure they understand what it is they need to do. But really, having a conversation with a doctor, or with family, is really important."





First People's Disability Network spokesman Luke Briscoe says physical access to polling stations can also be an issue for Indigenous Australians, especially those living in remote areas.





"For a lot of the First Nations communities across Australia, we haven't really seen much information in language. We should be providing those services in language, and information in language, particularly around when we're talking about a Voice to parliament being for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, you would expect there to be more resources around for First Nations peoples."





Evan Ekin-Smith says the Australian Electoral Commission understands the process isn't yet perfected for those with disabilities.





But he says the A-E-C is always interested in making things better.





"We work really hard on it. We've got something called the Disability Advisory Committee that we chair, where we bring in organisations and peak bodies from across Australia to seek advice on what the best services are, and how we can best communicate with all Australians."



