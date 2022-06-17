SBS News In Depth

Malnutrition crisis hits Afghanistan

A man distributes bread to Burka-wearing Afghan women outside a bakery in Kabul

A man distributes bread to Burka-wearing Afghan women outside a bakery in Kabul

Published 17 June 2022 at 5:07pm
By Secunder Kermani (BBC)
Presented By Allan Lee
Afghans have taken desperate measures – including eating food intended for animals – to survive as Afghanistan struggles with an economic crisis.

This content was first produced for the BBC World Service
