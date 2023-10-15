Midday News Bulletin 15 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT





Australians overwhelmingly reject the Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposal, with every state and territory except the ACT voting No





Australian flights on standby in Israel, as thousands of Gaza residents flee in anticipation of a ground offensive





India maintains its perfect 50-overs world Cup Record over arch-rivals Pakistan.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says it's not the end of the road after Australians rejected a proposal to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the Constitution.





All six states plus the Northern Territory voted No, while the ACT voted in favour of the Voice.





Mr Albanese says Australians must and can do better to support Indigenous communities.





"There are people who've been involved who stood on this stage with me in March, who've spent a lifetime on this. A lifetime. Struggling. Just to be recognised, in our constitution. I had a duty."





Leading No campaigner Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa says Australians should be proud moving forward.





"The Australian people have voted overwhelmingly to say No to this referendum. They've said No to division within our constitution along the lines of race. They've said no to the bullying, to the gas-lighting, to the manipulation. They've said no to grievance and the push from activists to say we are a racist country, when we are absolutely not a racist country."





—





Leading No campaigner Nyunggai Warren Mundine is urging people to wake up and start making governments accountable following the result of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.





Australians have rejected a proposal, voting No to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the Constitution.





Mr Mundine stopped a journalist from their line of questioning at a press conference following the result on Saturday, saying they need to start asking real questions.





Journalist: "Are you suggesting the AEC is--?"





Mundine: "You know what, you know what, people are committing suicides in these communities. People are being raped and beaten and these are the questions you come up with? Where's about getting results? Getting people-- reducing suicide, instead of this nonsense that you people carry on with. It's about time. We had a vote tonight that said Australians want to get things done."





—





Liberal MP Julian Leeser says the government could have done things differently to get the Indigenous Voice to Parliament over the line.





Mr Leeser quit his shadow ministry role to support the referendum, which ultimately resulted in a No vote.





He told the ABC that he thinks Australia needs to be slow to move to the next referendum without proper reflection.





He says it's important to check on Indigenous friends and colleagues following the result.





"As we know, what are some of the key ingredients from a referendum on this? You need to build Indigenous support. You need to have bipartisan support and it needs to be put at a time when it's got the best chance of success. And the third thing we need to do, we need to recommit to the reconciliation process. And I think, the one thing that all sides agreed that Indigenous disadvantage is the top issue and that's around closing the gap and recommitting to the Closing the Gap process."





—





The federal government is considering using military aircraft to evacuate hundreds of Australians remain stuck in the Middle East after the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Israel and Gaza forced the cancellation of humanitarian flights.





Two scheduled flights were scrapped as the Australian government assured people affected it was doing everything possible to bring them to safety.





Stranded Australians were told they would receive further updates as soon as information came to hand.





It comes as Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing the Gaza Strip after the Israeli military released a statement saying they are planning to expand their attacks with a ground assault.





—





In sport, India has maintained its perfect 50-overs World Cup record against arch-rivals Pakistan, winning by seven wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium.





They bowled out Pakistan for 191 in under 43 overs, setting the stage for the victory. Rohit Sharma's 86 led India to an easy win in just 30.3 overs.





Pakistan's Director of Cricket Mikey Arthur spoke after the match.



