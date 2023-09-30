Midday News Bulletin 30 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT





A man has died in Sydney after his boat was capsized by a whale



New York residents warned to stay inside amid an unprecedented storm



Excitement builds in the lead up to the warmest A-F-L Grand Final since 2015





—





One man has died and another is in a stable condition in hospital after a boat capsized in Sydney.





The boat was reportedly struck by a whale off Cape Banks at La Perouse at about 6am this morning.





New South Wales water police responded to the incident, but were unable to revive the man who was found unconsious in the water.





Police say the Foreshore Road boat ramp at Botany will remain closed as inquiries continue.





New South Wales Police Minister Yasmin Catley has offered her condolences.





"I just want to say you know, our deepest condolences. We understand that one person is deceased, and our deepest condolences go to that deceased person's family. It's very early stages and there is very little detail as we know at this point in this at this point in time, and obviously, as information becomes available then the police will advise us, but it's a stark reminder really of just how dangerous the water can be and being out on the water can be."





Surf Life Saving New South Wales have reiterated that message, and have urged people to be particularly careful during a busy long weekend of sporting events.





"This summer is going to be an incredibly busy summer for our volunteer lifesavers. We're going to see temperatures that we hadn't experienced over the last five years. It's going to be a massive weekend for us. It's the NRL Grand Final tomorrow. Tomorrow will be our grand final for this long weekend. We have over 20,000 volunteer lifesavers being mobilised up and down the New South Wales coast in preparation for that. We wish everyone a fantastic safe boating season. And remember for this summer it's so important to swim at a patrolled location."





—





In the United States, a storm has delivered one of the wettest days in decades to the New York metropolitan area.





The deluge has stranded drivers on highways, knocked out several subway and commuter rail lines, and shuttered a terminal at LaGuardia Airport.





New York Governor Kathy Hochul has labeled the rainfall 'historic' and urged people to remain vigilant and stay home.





"This is not an ordinary rainfall, this is historic. We are on track to possibly create a new record of ten inches of rain falling in literally 24 hours. The last time we even had this number was in 1955, and that was over a two day period. So, this is Hurricane Ida level waters, If those of you remember."





—





Bombs have ripped through two mosques in Pakistan, killing at least 57 people, including seven children, as believers marked the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.





No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, from which the death toll could climb, with many people seriously injured and others having been trapped beneath the wreckage.





In the first blast, in Mastung in the southwestern province of Balochistan, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a police vehicle where people were gathering for a procession.





District head rescuer of non-governmental organisation Al-Khidmat Foundation, Irfan Saeed, says more needs to be done to prevent these types of attacks.





“We strongly condemn this (bombing) and request the government institutions to prevent these suicide attacks and bombings.”





—





A man who prosecutors say ordered the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested and charged with murder Friday in a long-awaited breakthrough in one of hip-hop’s most enduring mysteries.





Duane “Keffe D” Davis has long been known to investigators as one of four suspects identified early in the investigation. He isn’t the accused gunman but was described as the group's ringleader by authorities Friday at a news conference and in court.





"My name is Kevin McMahill. I'm the sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Thank you for joining us this afternoon. 27 years. 27 years. For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur have been waiting for justice. We are here today to announce the arrest of 60-year old Duane Keffe Davis aka Keffe D for the murder of Tupac Shakur."





Davis himself has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he provided the gun used in the drive-by shooting.





Authorities says it was Davis' own public comments that revived the investigation.





—





New South Wales' largest annual Indigenous sporting event will be held in Tunggerah during the upcoming long weekend.





It's a celebration of community, family and the ultimate rugby league competition known as the 'Koori Knockout'.





Former NRL players Cliff Lyons and Dean Widders both frequently attend the event.





It's a significant event on the Indigenous calendar, and showcases some the best rugby league talent in the country.





—





And in AFL, popular theory suggests temperatures in the high 20s at the MCG today will favour the visiting Brisbane Lions in the AFL Grand Final.





But if the weather suits the Queensland side, then a crowd packed with the Magpie faithful is a clear swing in Collingwood's favour.





It is set to be one of the warmest season deciders in history, although likely below the record 31.3 degrees reached on a 2015 scorcher when Hawthorn beat West Coast for the flag.





Outside the MCG, not all fans are attending the game - some told Channel Seven they're just there to soak up the atmosphere.



