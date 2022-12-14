Migrant boat sinks in English channel, at least four dead

The Dover lifeboat returns to the Port of Dover after a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, following an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Source: Getty / Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Published 15 December 2022 at 10:54am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
A boat with dozens of people aboard has capsized in the English Channel between England and France. At least four people have died prompting British politicians to once again condemn people smugglers.
