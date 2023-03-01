Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Migrant death toll rises after boat disaster in Italy
On the beaches of Steccato di Cutro and Crotone, the search for survivors lost at sea continues after last Sunday's shipwreck in which 63 migrants have died to date and 81 have been saved, the beach is still full of debris and the remains of the boat is broken in the night. (Photo by Kontrolab/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / IPA/Sipa USA
Relatives of some of the victims of the shipwreck off the coast of Italy have attended the morgue where their bodies are being held. The death toll has risen following the tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered several more bodies.
