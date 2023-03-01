Migrant death toll rises after boat disaster in Italy

Wreckage of the boat on the sand at Crotone

On the beaches of Steccato di Cutro and Crotone, the search for survivors lost at sea continues after last Sunday's shipwreck in which 63 migrants have died to date and 81 have been saved, the beach is still full of debris and the remains of the boat is broken in the night. (Photo by Kontrolab/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / IPA/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Relatives of some of the victims of the shipwreck off the coast of Italy have attended the morgue where their bodies are being held. The death toll has risen following the tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered several more bodies.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Close up of people pointing to a graph with data.

Further reforms aim to make access to financial advice simpler, cheaper

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Political showdown on superannuation looms

WORLDPRIDE HUMAN RIGHTS CONFERENCE

Keeping heads above water: swimmers pool resources to promote mental health

OTM - Generic (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Economy and house price declines slow