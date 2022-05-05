Migrant women needed for Australia's largest women’s health study

Advertisement
Thousands of migrant women are needed to take part in the largest and longest-running women’s health study ever conducted in Australia Source: ATU Images/Getty Images
To ensure it represents Australia's current population, it will now include at least 1,000 women who were born in south, southeast and northeast Asian countries between 1973 and 1978.
Published 5 May 2022 at 7:46pm
By Greg Dyett
Tags
Women born between 1973 and 1978 who are interested in taking part can find more information on the website
SHARE