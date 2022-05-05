SBS News In Depth

Migrant women needed for Australia's largest women’s health study

Stethoscope best

Thousands of migrant women are needed to take part in the largest and longest-running women’s health study ever conducted in Australia Source: ATU Images/Getty Images

Published 5 May 2022 at 7:46pm
By Greg Dyett
To ensure it represents Australia's current population, it will now include at least 1,000 women who were born in south, southeast and northeast Asian countries between 1973 and 1978.
Women born between 1973 and 1978 who are interested in taking part can find more information on the
ALSWH
website
