Missile strike on Poland raises fears Russia-Ukraine conflict could escalate

Police officers gather outside a grain depot in Przewodow, eastern Poland, where the country’s Foreign Ministry says that a Russian-made missile killed two people. Source: AP / STR/AP

Published 16 November 2022 at 2:19pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News

Russia has pounded Ukraine with missiles, knocking out power to ten million homes. Ukraine has described it as the largest missile strike by Russia since it began its invasion. Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds a blast in neighbouring Poland that killed two people.

