Mixed reaction to the coronation of King Charles III

King Charles III coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's Procession passes along The Mall to their coronation ceremony London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. AAP Credit: Lucy North/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

People across the globe have witnessed the coronation of King Charles III. Many Australians watched the ceremony, both at home and in the UK. Reaction to the coronation has been mixed, with others believing it's time Australia becomes a Republic.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

BUDGET23 JIM CHALMERS TELEVISION INTERVIEWS

Millions of Australians to get up to $500 in energy bill relief

King Charles III holds the Sword of State during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey

Charles III crowned in glittering ceremony in London

Voting booths at an election place [[AAP]].jpg

Here is what we know about the funding of the yes and no campaigns for the Voice referendum

NETHERLANDS-UKRAINE-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-CONFLICT

Signs Ukraine's counter-offensive drawing near