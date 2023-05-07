Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Mixed reaction to the coronation of King Charles III
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's Procession passes along The Mall to their coronation ceremony London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. AAP Credit: Lucy North/PA/Alamy
People across the globe have witnessed the coronation of King Charles III. Many Australians watched the ceremony, both at home and in the UK. Reaction to the coronation has been mixed, with others believing it's time Australia becomes a Republic.
Share