Mixed views over housing affordability measures
A brick home in front of a development project for a two-storey unit block in Westmead in western Sydney in Sydney. Source: AAP / LUKE COSTIN/AAPIMAGE
The debate continues over the federal government's stalled $10 billion housing fund proposal. The Greens and Coalition blocked the bill last week, citing their own issues with the fund. But industry experts and economists are also divided over the scheme.
