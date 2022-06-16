Modernisation of outback weapons testing range creating uncertainty for local farmers
A rocket believed to have been test fired in the 1950s lies in the South Australian outback (SBS).jpg
Published 16 June 2022 at 3:15pm, updated an hour ago at 4:39pm
Presented By Peta Doherty
Source: SBS News
Pastoralists tending to animals on land in South Australia used to test weapons are asking for the construction of underground safety bunkers.
Published 16 June 2022 at 3:15pm, updated an hour ago at 4:39pm
Presented By Peta Doherty
Source: SBS News
SHARE