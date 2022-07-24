Monkeypox declared a global national emergency

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Richard James, 23 receives a vaccination dose against monkeypox on July 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images) Source: Hollie Adams/Getty Images
Published 24 July 2022 at 5:21pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
The World Health Organization has declared the Monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. There have been more than 16,000 cases in 75 countries and five deaths in Africa in the current outbreak. While people in high risk groups are able to get vaccinations overseas, they are yet to be offered that protection in Australia.
Published 24 July 2022 at 5:21pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share