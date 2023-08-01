Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
More than a billion dollars on offer in US lottery
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Source: AP / Seth Wenig/AP
$1.6 billion dollars is on offer in a United States lottery. Known as Mega Millions, the lottery has reached more than a billion dollars for the fifth time in the game's history. If someone manages to win, they have the option to receive the prize paid out over 30 years or they can elect to get an $831 million dollar lump sum payment after tax.
Share