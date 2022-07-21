SBS News In Depth

More than a dozen people killed in tribal violence in Papua New Guinea

Theatre group in Papua New Guinea's Enga province uses storytelling to educate the community about key issues, including tribal violence

People watch Tiria Theatre Group perform in Wapenamanda District on December 06, 2019 in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea. Tiria Theatre Group performs interactive drama shows in villages affected by ongoing tribal fighting in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea. The troupe started performing in 2010 to educate people in remote areas about issues relevant to their communities including sexually transmitted diseases, violence against women, and armed conflict. Tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea has become more deadly in recent years with the influx of guns. Traditional rules of conflict have eroded to include rape, mutilation, and arson. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images) Source: Betsy Joles/Getty Images

Published 21 July 2022 at 5:44pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Papua New Guinea analyst Professor Stephen Howes from the ANU tells Marcus Megalokonomos the tribal violence centres on a longstanding dispute over land.

