More than a dozen people killed in tribal violence in Papua New Guinea

People watch Tiria Theatre Group perform in Wapenamanda District on December 06, 2019 in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea. Tiria Theatre Group performs interactive drama shows in villages affected by ongoing tribal fighting in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea. The troupe started performing in 2010 to educate people in remote areas about issues relevant to their communities including sexually transmitted diseases, violence against women, and armed conflict. Tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea has become more deadly in recent years with the influx of guns. Traditional rules of conflict have eroded to include rape, mutilation, and arson. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images) Source: Betsy Joles/Getty Images