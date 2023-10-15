Morning News Bulletin 15 October 2023

TRANSCRIPT:



Australians reject the Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposal.

Gaza residents flee as Israel's military says a ground offensive is imminent.

In the AFLW, Hawthorn records a 14-point upset win over Sydney.

Australians have rejected a proposal to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the Constitution with a No vote in all six states plus the Northern Territory.





The ACT voted in favour of the Voice.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared he accepts the result.





He's made no concrete commitments but has promised to continue to be ambitious.





"I absolutely respect the decision of the Australian people and the democratic process that has delivered it. When we reflect on everything happening in the world today, we make the big decisions peacefully, and as equals... There is a new national awareness of these questions. Let us channel that into a new sense of national purpose to find the answers."





The Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, became emotional as she delivered these words directly to Australia's Indigenous people.





"I know the last few months have been tough but be proud of who you are, be proud of your identity, be proud of the 65,000 years of history and culture that you are part of and your rightful place in this country. We will carry on and we will move forward and we will thrive."





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says the No result is good for the country.





"At all times in his debate, I've levelled my criticism at my I consider to have been a bad idea, to divide Australians based on their heritage or time at which they came to our country. The Coalition, like all Australians, wants to see Indigenous disadvantage addressed. We just disagree on the Voice being the solution and while Yes and No voters may hold differences of opinion, these opinions of difference do not diminish our love of our country or our regard for each other."





And Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa says she welcomes the emphatic No vote.





"They've said no to division within our constitution along the lines of race. They've said no to the gaslighting, to the bullying, to the manipulation. They've said no to grievance and the push from activists to suggest that we are a racist country when we are absolutely not a racist country."







Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing the Gaza Strip after the Israeli military released a statement saying they are planning to expand their attacks with a ground assault.





The Israeli defence forces say they have plans for a comprehensive offensive involving air, sea and land forces and that essential combat equipment has already been dispatched.





Some 3,200 people have died on both sides, since Hamas launched its surprise attack on October 7.







The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has cancelled the two remaining repatriation flights from Israel to Australia because of the worsening security situation.





The department says the situation is highly challenging and rapidly changing.





The cancellation comes after Hamas said it had fired rockets towards the airport near Tel Aviv and at the southern Israeli city of Sderot.





The federal government is also set to provide $10 million in humanitarian assistance towards those who have been affected by the conflict in the Middle East.







New Zealand's National Party has claimed victory over Labour with former businessman turned MP Christopher Luxon to be the next prime minister.





The former head of Air New Zealand has turned around the fortunes of the centre-right party and is on track to form a government with the support of the libertarian ACT party and possibly New Zealand First in a coalition to be confirmed in the coming days.





With 91 per cent of the preliminary vote counted, his party had 39.4 per cent of the vote with Labour getting 26.6 per cent.





The Prime Minister-elect says his government will deliver for every New Zealander.





"We will rebuild the economy and deliver tax relief. We will bring down the cost of living. We will restore law and order. We will deliver better healthcare and we will educate our children so that they can grow up to live the lives that they dream of and that's what you voted for and that 's what we will deliver."





The outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Labour and its supporters should be proud of what was achieved over the past six years.





"I honestly think the gods rounded up curve balls to throw at us. Terrorist attacks, volcanoes, cyclones and floods and of course the COVID-19 global pandemic and the global cost of living crisis that followed. Despite these huge forces against us, through it all, we made a difference. We saved lives and recorded the lowest number of COVID deaths in the developed world."





In the AFLW,





Hawthorn has chalked up a 14-point upset over Sydney to secure its second win of the season.





With just two points separating the teams at halftime, the Hawks produced a stellar third quarter to win 40 (5.10) to 26 (3.8) at Sydney's Henson Park.



