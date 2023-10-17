Morning News Bulletin 17 October 2023

Diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to let aid reach the Gaza Strip have failed and Israel has ordered the evacuation of villages in a strip of territory near its border with Lebanon, raising fears the war could spread to a new front.





Israel's military has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules Gaza, after its fighters burst across the barrier surrounding the enclave on October 7, killing 1300 Israelis, mainly civilians, in the deadliest day in Israel's 75-year history.





It has put Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under a total blockade with unprecedented air strikes.





Gaza authorities say at least 2750 people have been killed there, including mainly civilians.



-



Meanwhile, Australia's Parliament has moved to condemn the attacks on Israel by the militant group Hamas.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese put the motion in the Lower House, saying that the chamber should express its full support for Israel and the Jewish community.





Mr Albanese says the House should "unequivocally" condemn the attacks on Israel by Hamas, calling them "the heinous acts of terrorists" that have affected not just Israel, but civilians among the Palestinian people.





"Let us be clear: Hamas is an enemy but not just of Israel; Hamas is an enemy of all peace-loving Palestinian people who are left to pay a devastating price for this terrorism. Hamas honors no faith. It serves no cause but terror. It is no better than any other group in history that has clung to the twist of belief that victory can be built on the blood of the innocent."



-



While Australians are not ready for an Indigenous voice to parliament, Queensland is moving towards an Indigenous treaty.





The Indigenous voice referendum was defeated on Saturday, with all states voting the proposal down, including almost 70 per cent of Queensland.





Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk acknowledged the result, saying "the Australian people have spoken".





However, she says her government will remain on its path to a treaty between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups and the state of Queensland.



-



Leading 'No' campaigner for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament Warren Mundine has called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to dive into what he says are "the real problems" affecting Indigenous communities.





Mr Mundine told the Nine Network he felt a sense of relief after learning the results of the referendum and says now the federal government can focus on what's truly important.





"The prime minister, he's the prime minister of all Australians, he's got to come out and really have a reconciliation approach at this and bringing all sides together so that we start looking at the things that need to be done to make these communities fix. I'm a great believer (in that) we need to do a performance assessment about all the billions of dollars we've been spending and why some things have worked and why most things haven't worked."



-



Former commando Heston Russell has been awarded $390,000 in damages in his defamation case against the ABC.





The retired special forces major sued the national broadcaster and two of its investigative journalists over stories that reported allegations from an ex-US marine nicknamed "Josh."





The judge found ABC investigative journalist Mark Willacy, who was the author of the articles, had not established the public interest defence.





Former commando Heston Russell says he's pleased with the outcome.





"I'm grateful to the court for its efficient and expert determination, which has come only a year after I commenced proceedings with Justice Lee. I'm also grateful for my family, friends, supporters and all those veterans who encouraged me to stand firm in the face of the limitless resources of the ABC over what has been a three-year quest for accountability."



-



Young children born with an extremely rare genetic condition will be treated as part of an Australian-first trial.





Babies diagnosed with RAG-1 deficient severe combined immunodeficiency, or RAG-1 SCID, are born without infection-fighting immune cells.





The condition leaves infants extremely vulnerable to common illnesses, with most dying from infection within their first years of life.





Participants in the trial at Melbourne's Murdoch Children's Research Institute will have stem cells taken from their own bone marrow.





Their samples will be shipped to Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands, where they will be genetically modified with a healthy copy of the RAG-1 gene and returned to Australia.



-



Cricket is officially an Olympic sport again after its return from 128 years in the wilderness was ratified by the IOC.





Five sports were confirmed as new entries for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles on Monday, with cricket, flag football, softball/baseball, lacrosse and squash all gaining entry.



