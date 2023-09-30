Morning News Bulletin 30 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT





At least 55 people killed in a suicide attack in Pakistan



A former gang leader is charged with the murder of America rapper Tupac



And in sport, the Prime Minister to attend the official A-F-L Grand Final breakfast in Melbourne.

--





At least 55 people have been killed and dozens injured in a suicide attack and a second blast in Pakistan.





The first attack occurred at a religious gathering in Pakistan's Balochistan province where people were gathered for a procession to mark the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.





The second blast hit a mosque in neighbouring Khybe Pakhtunkhwa, killing at least five people.





No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.





This witness describes the moment of the blast in Balochistan province.





“I was passing near to the rally when the blast happened, I don’t know the reason as I became unconscious after the blast, I was scared too, I saw so many bodies lying here and there, bodies were lying for at least two hours, no one from government side was here, people shifted bodies in their own private vehicles.”





It comes amid a surge in attacks claimed by militant groups in the west of the country.





--





A former gang leader has been charged with the murder of American rapper Tupac Shakur.





Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996, and his death is one which has puzzled investigators and fans for almost three decades.





Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been indicted by a grand jury in Nevada.





--





The Disability Royal Commission has tabled its final report following four years of hearings, and evidence given by almost 10,000 Australians in public testimonies, written submissions and private sessions.





The report acknowledges the high levels of violence and abuse, neglect and exploitation experienced by people living with disability in Australia and called for "significant change".





Among the key reforms it proposes are the establishment of a new Disability Rights Act and anti-vilification protections, as well as improved and more culturally safe access to disability support for First Nations people and diverse Australians.





CEO of Women with Disabilities Australia Carolyn Frohmader says it was a day of mixed emotions.





"We are a wealthy country, there's absolutely no excuse that we are still seeing practices, like forced sterilization for contraception, people with disability being segregated into special schools, group homes, other forms of institutional settings. It's just not acceptable. In many ways, for advocates, for many of us, work starts now."





--





The tabling of the report marks what many hope is a turning point in how Australia manages the disability sector.





While the recommendations are largely supported, some question how effective the implementation process will be.





Dwayne Cranfield from the National Ethnic Disability Alliance says putting the recommended changes into action effectively will require careful consideration.





"This will add layers to the bureaucracy and that's always problematic again it's about how do we implement it without it becoming burdens and making making more work for the for the sector."





The federal government is set to assemble a task force to assess the recommendations made in the final report.





The task force will be led by the social services department but will operate as a whole-of-government effort, and its findings will be handed down next month.





--





A major housing development on the outskirts of Adelaide has stopped after the discovery of what’s believed to be one of the largest ancient burial grounds in South Australia.





The site, currently under development for a new suburb called Riverlea, contains the skeletal remains of at least 31 ancestors across two areas according to Aboriginal Heritage workers.





The developer Walker Corporation is now seeking the government's approval to excavate and remove the ancestral remains to make way for the planned construction of 12,000 new homes over 15 years.





Development is now on hold, as it is illegal to impact Aboriginal heritage without government approval.





Heritage workers like Tim Argius from Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation say Kaurna Traditional Owners don't want any more remains to be excavated.





"What I'm hearing from members of Kaurna is that we don't want our ancestors dug up anymore, that's been very loud and clear and I think that's the sort of thing that we need to start planning for with future developments."





--





Anthony Albanese will be looking to kick a goal for the 'Yes' vote in the voice referendum when he lines up for the official AFL Grand Final breakfast in Melbourne.





More than 100,000 people will fill the MCG today as Collingwood takes on Brisbane.





Before the game, fans, dignitaries and footy officials will gather at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre for the annual North Melbourne Grand Final Breakfast as the lead up to the biggest footy game of the year reaches fever pitch.





The Prime Minister's speech will likely focus on the 'Yes' vote as polling day approaches.



