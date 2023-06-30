National Anti-Corruption Commission begins its work

Member for Curtin Kate Chaney welcomes the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission which has now started its work. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

It seems every couple of months we find out about a new political scandal to do with the misuse of government funds. While the National Anti-Corruption Commission has begun operating now, independent politicians are still pushing for more changes to increase transparency.

