National Anti-Corruption Commission begins its work
Member for Curtin Kate Chaney welcomes the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission which has now started its work. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
It seems every couple of months we find out about a new political scandal to do with the misuse of government funds. While the National Anti-Corruption Commission has begun operating now, independent politicians are still pushing for more changes to increase transparency.
