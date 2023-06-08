Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Nazi symbols to be banned - but is it enough?
Neo-Nazi protesters face-off with transgender rights supporters outside Parliament House in Melbourne in March this year Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS
The Federal government has announced it will introduce legislation to ban the display and trade of the two most common Nazi symbols across the country, following Neo-Nazi rallies on the streets of Melbourne. But some say the proposed law does not go far enough to prevent anti-semitism.
