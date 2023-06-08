Nazi symbols to be banned - but is it enough?

ANTI TRANSPHOBIA RALLY MELBOURNE

Neo-Nazi protesters face-off with transgender rights supporters outside Parliament House in Melbourne in March this year Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Federal government has announced it will introduce legislation to ban the display and trade of the two most common Nazi symbols across the country, following Neo-Nazi rallies on the streets of Melbourne. But some say the proposed law does not go far enough to prevent anti-semitism.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.




Share

Latest podcast episodes

OTM - Real estate, keys, houses, house sales (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: The properties being purchased with cash

Young migrants working at a nail salon in Townsville, QLD

Migrant communities want to work - so what's stopping them?

New York experiences worst air quality because of Canadian wildfires

'Stay indoors' - Wildfires smoke affects US and Canada

Muara Baru traditional seaport in Jakarta, Indonesia

Critical threats to oceans remain as UN inches towards plastic treaty