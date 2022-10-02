New Bulgaria-Greece gas pipeline means 'freedom' from Russia gas imports, EU chief says

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen New Bulgaria-Greece gas pipeline means 'freedom' from Russia gas imports, EU chief saysPlay01:07SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.02MB)Published 2 October 2022 at 11:30amSource: SBS News .Published 2 October 2022 at 11:30amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNovak Djokovic reaches fourth final of his 2022 seasonWhereabouts of ousted leader in Burkina Faso unknownMassive clean up after deadly Hurricane IanNorth Korea fires fourth round of missile tests in a week