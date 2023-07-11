Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
New effort to lower Australia's emissions by joining Germany's 'climate club'
Chancellor Sholz and Prime Minister Albanese in front of the German Chancellery Source: AAP / Kay Nietfeld/AP
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia is to join the international "Climate club" - a German-initiated alliance backed by the G-7 ((Group of Seven)) major economies. Mr Albanese made the announcement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz [[sholts]] before travelling to Lithuania to attend the annual NATO summit. But what is the Climate Club, and what does it mean for Australia?
