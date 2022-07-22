SBS News In Depth

New evidence reveals the timeline of the Jan 6 insurrection

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images) Source: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Published 22 July 2022 at 6:10pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

Inquiry hears Donald Trump sat for hours watching the attack on the US Capitol unfold on live TV on January 6, 2021, ignoring pleas by his children and close advisers to urge his supporters to stop the violence.

