New health warning after third meningococcal case from music festival

General scenes in the aftermath of Splendour in the Grass Music festival at the North Byron Parklands, near Byron Bay, NSW, Monday , July 25, 2022. Wild weather battering the east coast forced the opening day of Australia's biggest music festival to be abandoned on Friday. (AAP Image/Jason O'Brien) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE
Published 13 August 2022 at 7:04pm
By Abbie O'Brien, Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
NSW Health has urged anyone who attended Splendour In The Grass from July 21-24 at the North Byron Parklands to be alert to symptoms of the potentially fatal disease.
Published 13 August 2022 at 7:04pm
By Abbie O'Brien, Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Share