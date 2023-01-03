SBS News In Depth

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

Students enter the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney. Australia's net migration rates recovering following an increase in international students. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Published 4 January 2023 at 7:30am
By Kath Landers, Emma Kellaway
After years of border closures and travel restrictions, Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels. A snapshot of population data set to be released this Friday [[6 Jan]], indicate Australia is to see migration rebound this year. Underpinning the migration recovery is the rapid return of international students who are helping plug the gaps in Australia's stretched workforce.

