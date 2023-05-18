Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
New report warns of global temperature rise
WMO secretary general Petteri Taalas in Geneva Source: Getty / FABRICE COFFRINI/
Global temperatures are for the first time set to rise by more than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. A new report from the World Meteorological Organisation says there's a 66 per cent chance of exceeding the benchmark threshold between now and 2027. It has found the breaching of the crucial 1.5 degree threshold, which scientists warn could have dire consequences, might only be temporary.
