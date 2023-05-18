New report warns of global temperature rise

WMO secretary general Petteri Taalas in Geneva

WMO secretary general Petteri Taalas in Geneva

Global temperatures are for the first time set to rise by more than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. A new report from the World Meteorological Organisation says there's a 66 per cent chance of exceeding the benchmark threshold between now and 2027. It has found the breaching of the crucial 1.5 degree threshold, which scientists warn could have dire consequences, might only be temporary.

