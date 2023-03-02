Nigeria's new leadership faces security challenges

NIGERIA VIGILANTES

Members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria Source: Getty / The Washington Post

Bola Tinubu has been nicknamed the 'Mr Fix It' of Nigerian politics. But as the president-elect prepares to take over, he faces several challenges, including mass corruption and a weakening economy. One of his main priorities will be rising insecurity, which has plagued almost all corners of the country. In north-west Nigeria, powerful criminal bandit gangs have been attacking rural communities.

