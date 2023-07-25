No clear path ahead following Spanish election

Pedro Sanchez celebrates the results of the election night in Madrid - 23 Jul 2023

Pedro Sanchez greets the supporters of his party celebrating after the results of the election Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

In the aftermath of the weekend's election, Spain faces political disarray as no party secured a clear path to forming a government, leaving uncertainty looming over the nation's political future. With the clock ticking, the country's leaders must navigate a hung parliament and the possibility of yet another round of elections to reach a consensus and form a coalition government.

