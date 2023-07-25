Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
No clear path ahead following Spanish election
Pedro Sanchez greets the supporters of his party celebrating after the results of the election Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
In the aftermath of the weekend's election, Spain faces political disarray as no party secured a clear path to forming a government, leaving uncertainty looming over the nation's political future. With the clock ticking, the country's leaders must navigate a hung parliament and the possibility of yet another round of elections to reach a consensus and form a coalition government.
