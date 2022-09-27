No room at the inns for World Cup fans

Doha's Kempinsky Hotel - all booked out for the World Cup) Source: Getty / View Pictures/View Pictures/Universal Images G
Published 27 September 2022 at 11:14am
By Sameer Hashmi (BBC)
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Qatar is gearing up to host the Men's Football World Cup two months from now - the first time the tournament is being held in the Middle East. Whatever happens on the pitch, accommodation is proving to be a big challenge for fans, with many of them struggling to find anywhere to stay.
