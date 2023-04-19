Notre Dame Cathderal renovation is going 'full steam ahead'

It’s just over four years since the devastating fire at Notre cathedral in Paris, when the roof and spire were engulfed in flames ... For a time it looked possible the entire building might be destroyed. When President Macron promised to have the cathedral rebuilt and re-opened by next year, many thought he was being wildly optimistic – but the BBC’s Hugh Schofield reports that the operation is advancing pretty much on schedule.

This item was first produced for the BBC World Service.
