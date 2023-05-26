Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Nuclear deployment concerns as Wagner withdraws from Bakhmut
A Ukrainian soldier loads the bodies of killed Ukrainian servicemen into a van near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Source: AP / Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Belarusian President Lukashenko suggests nuclear weapons are already in Belarus as Russia and Minsk formalise the deployment of Moscow's tactical nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group announces their withdrawal from the city of Bakhmut.
