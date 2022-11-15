SBS News In Depth

NZ scientists strive to stop cows from burping to reduce methane gas emissions

New Zealand Cow Burps

FILE - Dairy cows graze on a farm near Oxford, New Zealand, on Oct. 8, 2018. New Zealand scientists are coming up with some surprising solutions for how to reduce methane emissions from farm animals. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP

Published 15 November 2022 at 5:24pm
By Deborah Groarke
Australia has recently pledged to increase its environmental game, funding renewable energy projects and pledging to reduce methane emissions in some of the country's biggest industries. Our New Zealand neighbours look to be on a similar path, with efforts underway to tackle methane in agriculture.

