Olivia Newton-John revered at state memorial

Delta Goodrem singing a medley of Olivia Newton-John's hits at a state memorial in Melbourne

Australian singer Delta Goodrem performs during a state memorial service for Olivia Newton-John at Hamer Hall in Melbourne, Sunday, February 26, 2023. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

A state memorial service has been held in Melbourne to honour the life of Olivia Newton-John who died in August last year. She's been remembered by many as a "one of a kind" and "the most extraordinary person" who gave so much to others.

