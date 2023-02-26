Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Olivia Newton-John revered at state memorial
Australian singer Delta Goodrem performs during a state memorial service for Olivia Newton-John at Hamer Hall in Melbourne, Sunday, February 26, 2023. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
A state memorial service has been held in Melbourne to honour the life of Olivia Newton-John who died in August last year. She's been remembered by many as a "one of a kind" and "the most extraordinary person" who gave so much to others.
