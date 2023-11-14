Opposition flags community safety fears following release of people from indefinite detention

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts





The federal opposition has called for transparency from the government after the release of dozens of immigrants from indefinite detention.





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has revealed 80 people were released from immigration detention after a High Court decision last week found indefinite detention was unlawful.





The reversal of a two-decades-old decision was delivered in the case of a Rohingya man from Myanmar, who faced the prospect of detention for life because no country would resettle him due to a criminal conviction for child sex abuse.





The Opposition's immigration spokesman, Dan Tehan, has told Channel 7's Sunrise some of those released pose a significant risk, and says the government has not provided clarity on how it is ensuring community safety.





"The government won't tell the public what they're doing to keep the Australian people safe. There's a complete lack of transparency. We need to hear from the Attorney General, from the immigration minister, as to what they're doing, and most importantly, when are we going to have legislation to address this?"





Minister Giles says the government opposed the release, but following the High Court decision, is now working closely with the Australian Federal Police and Border Force to ensure community safety.





The 80 migrants who were released have been granted visas with specific conditions, which include regular reporting obligations for some.





Minister of Home Affairs Claire O'Neil says the joint AFP and Border Force operation is closely managing the response.





"Operation Aegis, which is a joint AFP, ABF led operation was established, which is managing the overall response working with state and territory police. This is ensuring that as people are released from immigration detention, they are able to be incorporated into state and territory post Offender Management Programs."





Labor Cabinet Minister Bill Shorten has told Channel 9's Today Show the government is taking the right steps to ensure those who have been released are monitored appropriately.





"The High Court's made a decision. It's changed some of the ways which we can hold people in detention. So it's an immediate issue. I know that the ministers are working through what's the best way to monitor people, what are the visa requirements that these people will be under. So we just have to work through the issue of the courts. We live in a system where the courts are allowed to make independent decisions. We've just got to deal with them."





But the opposition insists the government should have planned ahead, and legislated to prevent the release of those who might pose a risk.





Opposition leader Peter Dutton has told radio 2GB the government failed to prepare appropriately.





"There was another option available, which I honestly believe that there is, then they could have prevented these people from getting out onto the street. The government has, I think, a sovereign responsibility here to deal with a very serious issue. They should be taking advice from the Solicitor General on what the legislative fix is. They could come to us overnight with a draft bill, which we would support instinctively. They haven't done that. And Australians are going to suffer as a result."





Meanwhile, amid escalating cost-of-living pressure, independent and Greens senators are calling for the government to take action to address rapid declines in rental affordability.





New housing figures show Australia's rental market has worsened, with unaffordable housing spreading to regional locations and rental price hikes exceeding wage growth.





The Rental Affordability index has found rental affordability has dropped in every city except Canberra and Hobart over the last 12 months.





Greens leader Adam Bandt says unlimited rent increases are a substantial part of the problem.





"People are at breaking point and Labor's rental crisis is getting worse. People can no longer afford to live near where they work, where they study or where their families are. And Labor is backing unlimited rent increases which is pushing people to the brink."





Independent senator David Pocock says Labor's recent investment in social and affordable rental housing is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.





"This report highlights just the breadth and the depth of this issue across the country. And we're now seeing the effect of political decisions when it comes to housing in Australia. The former government essentially vacated this space for a decade. The Labor government has stepped up with the housing Australia Future Fund and other measures, but they're not enough. We need more leadership."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pointed to the government's commitment to its efforts to relieve the cost of living.





"The third element of course is our targeted cost of living relief - $23 billion - cheaper medicines, affordable housing, energy bill relief, higher wages, cheaper childcare. What do all of those have in common? They were all opposed by those opposite."











