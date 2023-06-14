Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Our early ancestors trekked through Asia far earlier than first thought
The extensive excavation pit in Tam Pà Ling reaching from the cave floor down to 7m Source: Supplied / V Hernandez, Flinders University
Our first ancestors passed through southeast Asia on their journey to Australia, some 40 thousand years earlier than first believed. They may not have contributed significantly to our modern day populations, but fossil findings from a cave in northern Laos confirms the very early presence of humans.
