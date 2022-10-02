Pasifika representation on display as Penrith Panthers win NRL Grand Final

Brian To'o of the Panthers celebrates after winning the NRL Premiership Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, October 2, 2022. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
Published 3 October 2022 at 7:21am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
The Penrith Panthers have sealed their status as one of the NRL's greatest ever teams after securing back-to-back premierships. The NRL Grand Final celebrated diversity and the competition's strong Pasifika representation.
