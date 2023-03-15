Paul Keating delivers scathing assessment of AUKUS submarine deal

PAUL KEATING PRESS CLUB

Former prime minister Paul Keating addresses the National Press Club by audio visual link in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese returns to Australia triumphant after pulling off a major defence coup to buy and eventually produce locally-made nuclear submarines. Anthony Albanese took part in a historic moment at Point Loma Naval base to seal the AUKUS submarine deal, before making an important pitch to the Pacific on his journey home. But there are serious and influential detractors emerging, being led by the former Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Office

Purpose built office space supporting Deaf and hearing impaired people

Electricity pylons

Electricity prices to soar as Australia heads in to winter

NSW NURSES MIDWIVES AD CAMPAIGN

Nurses launch legal action against NSW Government just days out from state election

Russia Ukraine War

Russian fighter jet damaged American drone over Black Sea: US