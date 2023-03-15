Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Paul Keating delivers scathing assessment of AUKUS submarine deal
Former prime minister Paul Keating addresses the National Press Club by audio visual link in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese returns to Australia triumphant after pulling off a major defence coup to buy and eventually produce locally-made nuclear submarines. Anthony Albanese took part in a historic moment at Point Loma Naval base to seal the AUKUS submarine deal, before making an important pitch to the Pacific on his journey home. But there are serious and influential detractors emerging, being led by the former Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating.
Share