SBS News In Depth

Pence says US craves new leadership

SBS News In Depth

Pence The AP Interview

Former Vice President Mike Pence sits for an interview with the Associated Press, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Source: AP / John Minchillo/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 November 2022 at 1:42pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Former United States Vice-President Mike Pence has spoken out for the first time since Former President Donald Trump announced he would be running for President in 2024. Mr Pence did not make clear whether he believes Mr Trump would be fit to be President again.

Published 17 November 2022 at 1:42pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The cast of 'The Jungle and the Sea' on stage (SBS).jpg

Play tells the story of the enduring impacts of war

INDONESIA-G20-SUMMIT

G20 comes to a close

Members of the Police and citizens searching the fields near the village of Przewodow

Who launched the missile that struck a Polish village?

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump announces third bid for the White House