Pence says US craves new leadership

Former Vice President Mike Pence sits for an interview with the Associated Press, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Source: AP / John Minchillo/AP
Published 17 November 2022 at 1:42pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Former United States Vice-President Mike Pence has spoken out for the first time since Former President Donald Trump announced he would be running for President in 2024. Mr Pence did not make clear whether he believes Mr Trump would be fit to be President again.
