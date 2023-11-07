Perth Mint launches new Lunar coin series

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Those born in the Year of the Dragon are said to be bestowed with bravery, persistence and intelligence.





Out of a dozen zodiac animals, the dragon is considered one of the most well-liked in Chinese culture.





Neil Vance is Perth Mint's Minted Products general manager.





"The Year of the Dragon is the most auspicious year of the lunar calendar series, and the most popular with our collectors and investors all around the world... I think a lot of these coins will sell out really quickly, judging by the demand we already have."





Mr Vance says the 2024 product is set to attract a global audience, following the success of the 2012 release.





"We have collector coins, and we have investor coins. They range from 1/20th gold, right up to a 10-ounce gold, and a half ounce silver right up to a 10kg silver."





The Chinese Consul General in Perth, Long Dingbin, recognises the investment the Mint in Perth is having into the valuable relationship between Australia and China.





"I think many people will like and buy the commemorative coins of the 12 zodiac animals."





The growing popularity will also prove to a major boost to the local economy.





"The Chinese market is incredibly important for the Perth Mint. There's been a three-year absence because of the COVID pandemic, and we're delighted to going back into 2024 with the Year of the Dragon."





The Consul General welcomes the Prime Minister's visit to China this week to improve that relationship, and the fact that the WA Premier Roger Cook will also travel to the country and visit the Sichuan province to promote tourism, international education and aviation.





"This means our two nations are going to have an even better relationship, and with that it will benefit the people of both of our countries."





Showcasing Australia's precious metals to the world, while also honouring Chinese culture and heritage.



