Pharmacy Guild drops opposition to 60 day prescriptions

Aged in their eighties and nineties, Sydney couple Beena Banerjee and husband Amal, know the potential complications of ageing.





Beena has multiple conditions, while her husband is recovering from a stroke.





"Medication, is a lot. Lot, lot lot. So my husband got lot, I got lot, and Going to the chemist is hard for us, hard for me, he can't move."





So for them - a prescription lasting 60 days, instead of 30, provides many benefits.





"It help me a lot, in lots of ways, it will save money, I don't have to go to the chemist every month."





From today, 92 medicines will qualify for 60-day prescriptions, including treatments for heart conditions, high cholesterol, osteoporosis and high blood pressure.





The list increases to over 300 medicines by September next year.





Health Minister Mark Butler:





"This effectively is two scripts for the price of one, halving the cost of these common medicines. It's good for their hip pocket but it's also good for their health. We know it will improve medication compliance by up to 20 per cent."





The government estimates general patients can save up to $180 a year, per medicine.





While those with a concession card save around $43 .





The changes have been welcomed by GPs - freeing up appointments.





Dr Sian Goodson, is the chair of the SA faculty of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.





"It's hard to get on the day appointments, it's hard to get appointments with GPs in South Australia at the moment, so this is going to be really useful that we're not wasting appointments on routine scripts that we can use for other care for our patients."





But the Pharmacy Guild has voiced concerns, since the changes were first announced, warning the hit in revenue would see jobs at local chemists lost.





In April, President Trent Twomey was brought to tears.





"I've brought these guys with me. If those spin doctors down there don't want to believe what I've got to say. Get off your arse {CENSORED} and talk to these guys."





... but four months later, the campaign has been shelved after negotations on a new pharmacy agreement were brought forward by the government.





"We have pressed pause on that public information campaign so we can work, in good faith with the government and the government can work in good faith with us towards that mutually beneficial goal."





The guild want the impact of 60 day scripts on local chemists to be directly addressed with compensation.





"All Pharmacists, want cheaper medicines, but we need to do it in a way that doesn't adversely affect the services Australians have come to rely on. When a two for one policy is announced, it sounds great at face value, until you realize that it's actually an independent pharmacist behind the counter who's covering the cost of that second box."





The Health Minister says he's open to addressing those concerns.



