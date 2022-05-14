SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen PM announces extra funding for Sporting Schools program Play01:02EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (969 KB)Published 14 May 2022 at 2:33pmTags .Published 14 May 2022 at 2:33pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesUS Democrats gather to oppose anticipated Supreme Court ruling on abortionRussian soldier on trial in Ukraine for alleged war crime Turkey opposed to Finland and Sweden joining NATOWeather bureau forecasts rain to ease across QLD