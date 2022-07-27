SBS News

PM bulletin 27 July 2022

Published 27 July 2022 at 3:47pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
The opposition calls for the Treasurer to relieve cost of living pressures; Pressure builds for the government to abandon tax cuts for higher income earners; Nick Kyrgios drops out of the singles draw at the Atlanta Open.

