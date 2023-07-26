Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
PMs mark 80 years of trans-Tasman diplomatic relations
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Source: AAP / MARK COOTE/AAPIMAGE
Anthony Albanese has made his first visit to New Zealand as Prime Minister, marking 80 years of diplomatic relations, which most recently has included co-hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup. Mr Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins spoke about strengthening economic ties and security in the region against the rising threat of China.
