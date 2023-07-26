PMs mark 80 years of trans-Tasman diplomatic relations

ANTHONY ALBANESE NZ VISIT

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Source: AAP / MARK COOTE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Anthony Albanese has made his first visit to New Zealand as Prime Minister, marking 80 years of diplomatic relations, which most recently has included co-hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup. Mr Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins spoke about strengthening economic ties and security in the region against the rising threat of China.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Beached Whales

Struggle to save remaining whales after deaths on WA beach

MILES FRANKLIN 2023 WINNER

'Not Australian enough': Miles Franklin Award-winner overcomes early rejection

APTOPIX Cambodia Elections

Cambodia's election 'neither free nor fair' say monitors

A protest against the death penalty at Speakers' Corner in Singapore

Human rights groups call for Singapore to halt executions