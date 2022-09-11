Poking fun at racial stereotypes - to bridge cultural divides

Chetan Singh, AKA Delhi Buoy, was runner up at this year’s RAW Comedy National Final. Source: Supplied
Published 11 September 2022 at 6:22pm
By Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by Richelle Harrison Plesse
Source: SBS News
A live comedy show opening in Sydney soon aims to poke fun at racial stereotypes. “Racists Immigrants” is part of the city's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three year break due to the Covid pandemic.
