Possible rise in Jobseeker rate for people over 55

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

With only a week to go until the Federal Budget, a potential rise in the rate of JobSeeker is being touted, but only for those aged over 55. Calls from welfare groups and the government's own backbench to raise the rate for Centrelink payments have plagued the Labor government for weeks now.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Close up of a woman's hand paying with her smartphone in a cafe, scan and pay a bill on a card machine making a quick and easy contactless payment. NFC technology, tap and go concept

Authority urges government to intervene over telco customers' disconnections

OTM - Reserve Bank, interest rates (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Surprise RBA rate rise and Qantas names new CEO

Demonstration on Labour Day - Paris

May Day sees renewed protests over French pension reforms

SUDAN-CONFLICT

UN warns Sudan conflict has triggered mass exodus