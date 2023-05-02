Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Possible rise in Jobseeker rate for people over 55
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
With only a week to go until the Federal Budget, a potential rise in the rate of JobSeeker is being touted, but only for those aged over 55. Calls from welfare groups and the government's own backbench to raise the rate for Centrelink payments have plagued the Labor government for weeks now.
