Protestors blame years of underfunding for deadly train crash
Protesters demonstrating in front of the Hellenic Train headquarters in Athens Source: Getty / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images
The death toll from a train crash in Greece has risen to at least 57 as emergency crews continue to cut through the mangled remains of the passenger train in their search for the dead. Rail workers went on strike in protest, saying years of underfunding has left the country's train system in a dangerous state.
