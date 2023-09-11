Putting on the writs: how to vote early in the Voice referendum

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





The referendum to decide on Australia's Indigenous Voice to Parliament is now locked in.





Governor General David Hurley has issued the writ for the referendum to the Australian Electoral Commission.





It is compulsory to vote and Australia’s electoral laws do not allow for online voting.





But if you can’t get to a polling place on referendum day, early voting is available at selected polling centres across Australia.





They will open from the 2nd of October in the Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia, and from the 3rd of October in all other states and territories.





Meanwhile, with the writ now issued, the yes and no groups have ramped up their campaigning.





Nationals senator Matt Canavan, who is supporting the No campaign, says that Australians do not currently have the information required to be able to make an informed decision.





"If the government is serious here in the next five to six weeks they actually need to need to tell us what their plans really are they've been hiding the details because they fear that the more of those details that give to the Australian people the stronger they will be in saying no."





Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has told Channel 7 she believes Australians should vote yes.





"It's a way of saving money and getting better results. This idea came from Aboriginal people, well over 80% of them support it. This is not a committee that has a veto over parliament, to doesn't get to stop things happening, it doesn't run programs. It’s a committee to give advice. It's really a lot less scary than some of the 'no' campaign are making it out to be."





Senior Yes23 campaigner Noel Pearson meanwhile has said at a campaign event in Tasmania that the work remains to explain to Australians how a Voice to Parliament would operate.





"The onus is on the Yes campaign to speak with Australians about the concerns and questions. They have to treat them respectfully, and we need to make that our business over the next five weeks. I found when I landed at Hobart Airport, I converted one person just in the baggage line simply by answering her concerns. I find that all the time if we take people carefully through the proposal."





Liberal senator James Paterson is backing the No campaign.





He says that with the date fast approaching, the outcome of the referendum is likely to be close.





"The Yes campaign has some enormous advantages. They have the support of the Federal government, every single state and territory government in this country, and the vast majority of our largest listed public companies, and many significant and influential backers in the media. They have tens of millions of dollars of advantages in terms of fundraising and financing. We know that is going to have an impact on the campaign. So I and my colleagues who are working on the No side are taking nothing for granted and we believe it's very close."





The advice from the Australian Electoral Commission is all about how to make your vote count.





You can apply for postal voting if you can’t travel to a polling station due to health or mobility issues, you’re caring for someone who can’t travel, or if you’re more than 8 kilometres from a voting centre on polling day.





Applications for a postal voting form are made by the A-E-C website, and must be done before 6-PM on the 11th of October.





You’ll need to complete and seal your ballot by 6-PM on Referendum day, and it needs to be received by the A-E-C no later than the 27th of October.





And if you’re going to be overseas on Referendum day you can also vote at Australian Embassies, Consulates and High Commissions in 108 different cities around the world.





Telephone voting is also available for those in Antarctica, and to voters who are blind or have low vision.





If you are not in your residential area on the 14th of October, you can vote at any polling place within your state or territory, and the A-E-C website has the information if you need an interstate polling centre.





Finally, voters must write a single word in the box on the ballot paper - YES or NO.



