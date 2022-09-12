Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh

epa10178477 A handout photo made available by the British Army showing the bearer party with HM Queen Elizabeth II coffin, at the Palace of Holyrood, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 11 September 2022. The arrival of the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II marks the first stage of the journey from Balmoral to London. It will remain in Holyroodhouse overnight. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate on 08 September 2022. EPA/Corporal Nathan GM Tanuku, RLC / British Army / HADNOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Source: AAP / Corporal Nathan GM Tanuku, RLC / British Army / HADNOUT/EPA
Published 12 September 2022 at 12:41pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth the Second has reached Edinburgh, where it will lie until its departure for London. During the six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle, mourners lined country roads to pay their respects.
