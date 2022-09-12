SBS News - Google - In Depth

Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh

SBS News - Google - In Depth

BRITAIN ROYALTY

epa10178477 A handout photo made available by the British Army showing the bearer party with HM Queen Elizabeth II coffin, at the Palace of Holyrood, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 11 September 2022. The arrival of the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II marks the first stage of the journey from Balmoral to London. It will remain in Holyroodhouse overnight. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate on 08 September 2022. EPA/Corporal Nathan GM Tanuku, RLC / British Army / HADNOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Source: AAP / Corporal Nathan GM Tanuku, RLC / British Army / HADNOUT/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 September 2022 at 12:41pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth the Second has reached Edinburgh, where it will lie until its departure for London. During the six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle, mourners lined country roads to pay their respects.

Published 12 September 2022 at 12:41pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Firefighters put out a blaze after a rocket attack in Kharkiv

Ukraine's military says it's re-taken over 3,000 square kilometres

FEDERAL PROCLAMATION OF KING CHARLES III

Australia proclaims Charles III as its new king

Chetan Singh, AKA Delhi Buoy, was runner up at this year’s RAW Comedy National Final. (Supplied).jpeg

Poking fun at racial stereotypes - to bridge cultural divides

Foster carers Daniel Airey and Andrew Grey (SBS News).jpg

Up to 5000 new foster carers needed to meet growing demand