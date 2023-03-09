Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Questions raised over 'racist' Cystic fibrosis screening
Jess Ragusa, who is living with Cystic fibrosis, with her son Cooper. Source: Supplied
New research suggests current screening for Cystic fibrosis is not suitable for Australia's multicultural population with one expert even labelling the tests as "racist". In Australia, about one in 2,500 babies is born with the genetic condition which shortens their life expectancy and requires lifelong medical treatment.
Share