Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Rainbow spectacle engulfs Sydney for World Pride
Drag kings and queens dressed in the colours of the Progress Pride Flag during a Sydney WorldPride 2023 media preview Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI
Sydney is preparing to host thousands of people at the World Pride festival this week, a rainbow spectacle celebrating LGBTIQ+ community and culture. It's the first time the global event has been held in the southern hemisphere and it will light up the city from Friday, 17th Feb.
Share