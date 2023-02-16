Rainbow spectacle engulfs Sydney for World Pride

Drag kings and queens dressed in the colours of the Progress Pride Flag during a Sydney WorldPride 2023 media preview

Drag kings and queens dressed in the colours of the Progress Pride Flag during a Sydney WorldPride 2023 media preview Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Sydney is preparing to host thousands of people at the World Pride festival this week, a rainbow spectacle celebrating LGBTIQ+ community and culture. It's the first time the global event has been held in the southern hemisphere and it will light up the city from Friday, 17th Feb.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money

SBS On the Money: How inflation is hitting Telstra, Domain and the jobs market

ASH WEDNESDAY 40TH ANNIVERSARY MEMORIAL

'A point in time that changed everything' - the Ash Wednesday bushfires

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese points his finger in Question Time

Federal Opposition accuses Labor of weak border policies

The rubble of collapsed and semi-collapsed buildings in the Syrian rebel-held town of Jindayris

Focus turns to quake-ravaged Syria